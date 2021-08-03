25 Pandas Functions You Didn’t Know Existed | P(Guarantee) = 0.8

Everyone told you that you couldn’t become a prince… Time to prove them wrong in the most outlandish way possible!. You probably don’t need anyone to tell you that Grand Theft Auto is an immensely popular series (but I guess I did, anyway, huh?). And, as with all popular video game series out there, you’re going to get people who want to take it, put their own unique spin on it, and release it back out into the world—heck, Rockstar even did it to their own game with Red Dead Redemption. But, normally, when you think of GTA tribute games, you probably think about games that play like the more contemporary titles. That’s totally fine if you do. But, you know, the older GTA just don’t get nearly enough attention—and, apparently, that’s what the people over at Jutsu Games were thinking, too, when they were developing Rustler.