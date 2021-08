Celebrity sightings are more common in the Granite State than you might think. Many A Listers have ties to this special part of the country. Some of them grew up in the 603 so they will always think of it as home. Some just like to vacation by our beautiful mountains, lakes, and ocean. Some have children who are currently attending a university in New Hampshire. Whatever the case may be, we welcome Hollywood's finest with open arms! Thanks for stimulating our economy, folks!