NEWS – I would guess that almost everyone reading this article owns at least one utility knife that is similar to the one shown in the image above. Your utility knife might look like the one above from Toughbuilt, but can yours switch from a knife to a scraper by swiveling the blade around so that the entire cutting edge is exposed? I bet it can’t, but now that you’ve seen that it’s a possibility, I bet you want one don’t you? All you have to do is head over to Lowes where you can buy one for less than $18.