Republican Party

The Erick Erickson Show

Erick Erickson is a lawyer by training. He practiced law and ran campaigns for six years before helping start RedState.com. Erick served as editor of RedState for a decade, during which time it was considered the most influential blog on the right.

In 2009, Erick became a CNN political contributor and moved to Fox News in 2013, where he stayed until 2018. He is now seen across television networks from Fox & Friends to Real Time on HBO. His daily newsletter is a must read among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

In 2011, Erick took Herman Cain’s spot on WSB Radio in Atlanta, GA, when Herman ran for President. In 2015, The Atlantic magazine named the most influential conservative in America. He has hosted evening drive time in Atlanta for a decade and filled in for Neal Boortz and Rush Limbaugh before starting his syndicated radio show in 2020.

Erick is a graduate of Mercer University, is a former city councilman in Macon, Georgia, and still lives there with his wife and kinds. He’s currently working on his M.Div. at Reformed Theological Seminary and broadcasts nationwide three hours each weekday from his flagship station, WSB Radio, in Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.
Public HealthNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

Fox News fools the mainstream media — again

I am sorry to report I've had more than one conversation with progressives who, despite being savvy and well-read, are under the mistaken impression that Fox News has seen the light and has started to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. I've even witnessed speculation that Rupert Murdoch, who is himself vaccinated, had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the Fox News brass about the wisdom of encouraging their own audience to contract a dangerous disease. And while I always enjoy a cheeky opportunity to tell folks they should be reading my work more, overall, it's distressing to see that people are buying into the myth that Fox News has "pivoted" to being pro-vaccine.

