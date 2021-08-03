Local Marine Is Gifted A Free Home From Operation Finally Home

U.S Marine Corporal Ray Lopez that he was going into an interview, only to find out he was being give a mortgage free home. Corporal Lopez has been a long time resident of Odessa but served this great country in the early 2000's doing multiple tours in Iraq. During his second tour his unit took on enemy fire and was shot in the test. He was medically evacuated and treated in the United States. Once he was cleared he returned to combat for a third tour.