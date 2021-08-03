Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Local Marine Is Gifted A Free Home From Operation Finally Home

By Gwen
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S Marine Corporal Ray Lopez that he was going into an interview, only to find out he was being give a mortgage free home. Corporal Lopez has been a long time resident of Odessa but served this great country in the early 2000's doing multiple tours in Iraq. During his second tour his unit took on enemy fire and was shot in the test. He was medically evacuated and treated in the United States. Once he was cleared he returned to combat for a third tour.

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
615
Followers
789
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Building#Operation Finally Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Wash Your Car For A Great Cause

This Saturday Mighty Wash at 4110 N Big Spring will be donating a portion of each was to MARC. Mighty Wash is a company that is all about giving back to the community and have teamed up to help MARC. Spread the work and encourage your friends to all get...
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gwen And Gunner’s Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday at 9:10am, Gwen and Gunner feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Zara!. This adorable lab mix puppy...
Kermit, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Tried And True Helping Hands Pit Party and Cook-Off

The Steven Smithhart Foundation of Kermit, Texas is holding a fundraising event to raise money to buy equipment for First Responders in Winkler County. The foundation was established by Steven's family and friends in honor of their brother, son, uncle and friend, after he lost his life in a car accident on December 18, 2020. The Foundation hopes to provide essential gear to assist First Responders with aiding those in need in their time of crisis. So help them by attending the festivities and taking part in the many events while you're there.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Best Restaurants In Midland-Odessa

So--do you have to be a "foodie" to like to eat out? What is the true definition of a Foodie, anyway? Are there 'qualifications' that make you an "expert" when it comes to ranking eating establishments? A "Foodie" is defined as: "a person with a particular interest in food; a gourmet", according to dictionary.com. So then-aren't we ALL foodies? We all love to eat of course. I think that qualifies us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy