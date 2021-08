Investree, the Philippines’ first SEC licensed crowdfunding company, is looking to support the country’s underserved MSME sector. “Digital transformation has to form a core part of recovery and future growth. We believe that every business deserves a chance to grow and we try our best to make sure that they have the right opportunities that would allow them to do so. We know how difficult it has become to run a business during these trying times. Investree Philippines is here so that they can focus on running day to day business operations, engaging with their customers, and managing their people,” said Xavier Marzan, Director and Board Member of Investree.