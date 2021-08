CHICAGO – Lead for America (LFA) and Heartland Forward today announced the placement of four American Connection Corps (ACC) Fellows in Illinois. These fellows will work to increase broadband access and digital literacy and contribute to critical community development initiatives in the Chicagoland area, Metro East, Quad Cities and Greater Peoria. The Illinois Fellows are part of the ACC inaugural class that includes 50 individuals to serve as community leaders across the country. As part of the national network, ACC Fellows will have access to premiere national training on community organizing, broadband and digital inclusion, and a network of LFA leaders nationwide.