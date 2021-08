We face unprecedented demands upon mental health as humanity continues into an unknown and unpredictable future rocked by a pandemic. As another school year begins, it’s time to consider thoughtfully how we address the care of children, teens, parents, teachers, and health care providers. How can the church offer a non-judgmental space for grace that offers peace, light, and assurance? In The Caring Congregation Implementation Guide and the Care Minister’s Manual, you will find encouragement and ideas about mental health ministry. Here is a brief excerpt from the Implementation Guide to help pastors and lay volunteers think through how churches of all sizes might address the mental health needs of their communities.