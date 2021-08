It’s quite unusual for Apple to beta test hardware-related software. However, the innovations in the AirPods Pro in connection with iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 seem to be so extensive that the group considers this to be necessary. This is all the more astonishing as there is not even an official way to force the immediate import of new versions of the official firmware of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. However, this is also not possible for beta testers.