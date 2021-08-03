How ‘Taboo Taqueria’ in Rockport, Maine Got Its Name is Hysterical
Ready? What's more taboo than opening up a restaurant in a pandemic...with a sibling?. Jessica and Troy Crane are super excited that something went right during the pandemic. A plan that had failure written all over it - worked! They opened 'Taboo Taqueria' in Rockport on May 5th. They worked together renovating the building for five months. After not killing each other, they not only opened but have been so successful that they now have opened 'Taboo BBQ' located at Rock Harbor Brewery in Rockland.949whom.com
