Insights from Mother Earth: My conversation with Jane Goodall

By Julie Castle
bestfriends.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, I had the privilege of interviewing one of my personal heroes, Dr. Jane Goodall, for the Best Friends National Conference. More than any other individual in the history of western civilization, Jane has opened the door of understanding between humans and the rest of the animal kingdom. While interviewing her, I couldn’t help but feel that I had the distinct honor of speaking with Mother Earth.

