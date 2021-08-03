Cancel
Inflation Pressure to Test Bank of England's Patience at Key Meeting, Economists Warn

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.'s consumer price index was up 0.5% month-on-month in June, the latest available reading, well ahead of consensus expectations and representing the highest annual acceleration since May 2018. The BOE has projected that inflation will peak above 3% by the end of 2021 as the economy rebounds from its...

BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Unemployment has peaked, Bank of England says

The Bank of England believes that unemployment has peaked, with the economy less damaged by the impact of the pandemic than first feared. Even with the impact of ending the emergency employment support programme, furlough, in September, unemployment will still slowly fall, according to the central bank’s policymakers. This it at odds with the views of some economists, who think that the end of furlough could still cause an uptick in unemployment when it ends this autumn.The bank signalled on Thursday that it would follow a course of “modest tightening” of monetary policy over the next two years, as the...
BusinessThe Independent

Bank keeps interest rates on hold in spite of inflation worries

The Bank of England has warned that inflation will soar further this year, but insisted surging prices will only be temporary as it kept interest rates on hold. Latest economic forecasts from the Bank show it expects inflation to pick up to 4% in 2021, against a previous prediction for a peak of 2.5%.
BusinessThe Guardian

The Bank of England’s message is upbeat, but there’s a sting in the tail

Analysis: a hawkish tone signals that at some point businesses will need to manage with less support. Unemployment has peaked. The pick up in inflation will be temporary. All the ground lost during the biggest slump in 300 years will be regained by the end of the year. All in all, it was a pretty upbeat message from the Bank of England as it provided its quarterly update on the state of the UK economy.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
BusinessFinancial Times

BoE signals ‘modest tightening’ of monetary policy in next 2 years

The Bank of England has said “some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary” over the next two years to keep inflation under control. In a hawkish change in the stance of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, a majority of its eight members indicated at their meeting that ended on Thursday that they thought the economic conditions had been met to allow it to start discussing raising interest rates again.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economists Fear Europe's Recovery Could Be Derailed by One Key Issue

LONDON — European consumers are proving more reluctant to spend money this summer, and it could hurt the economic recovery following the shock from Covid-19, experts told CNBC. The behavior marks a sharp contrast to last year, when there was a feeling of seizing the moment after the first Covid...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bank of England sets out plans to wean UK economy off stimulus

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the Bank of England during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By David Milliken,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases...
Businessactionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 4 August 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-BoE's key signals on bond-buying, inflation and rates

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday as it maintained its full support to help Britain’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the BoE signalled...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
Businessdailyjournal.net

Bank of England hints at rate rise amid buoyant UK recovery

LONDON — The Bank of England indicated Thursday that interest rates could rise over the couple couple of years as it painted a fairly rosy picture about the near-term prospects for the British economy following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
FXStreet.com

Bank of England set to see first dissent on bond buying?

Yesterday’s disappointing ADP payrolls report for July coupled with a strong ISM services report would appear to point to a US recovery that is lumpy at best, and uncertain at worst, particularly when it comes to the labour market. Fed vice chair Richard Clarida’s comments that the Fed could start...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Bank of England Keeps Policy Unchanged, Warns of ‘More Pronounced' Period of Inflation

LONDON — The Bank of England left its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, but warned of a more pronounced period of above-target inflation in the near term. Policymakers unanimously decided to keep the Bank's main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, where it has been since March 2020, and voted 7-1 to maintain the quantitative easing program at £895 billion ($1.25 trillion).
Businessdailyforex.com

Bank of England Faces Inflation

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision August 2021. The Bank left interest rates unchanged, with the monetary policy committee unanimously agreeing upon this course of action. It would have been a very major surprise if they had made a change. The rate has remained unchanged for a long time. It is anticipated that the next rate change will be a hike rather than a cut, but this is widely seen as unlikely to happen before some time in 2022.

