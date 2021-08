COMBINED NOTICE FOR THE OPEN BOOK AND NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF REVIEW NOTICE FOR OPEN BOOK, TOWN OF BANGOR, LA CROSSE COUNTY The assessment roll for the year 2021 revaluation assessment will be open for examination starting on the 9th day of September, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. to 7P.M. at the Town of Bangor Town Hall Additionally, the assessor, Mark Garlick, (715) 287-3376, shall be available on the Open Book date at the same and times. NOTICE OF BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING The Board of Review will meet on the 16th day of September, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Town of Bangor Town Hall for the purpose of calling the Board of Review into session. Dated this 5th day of August, 2021 TOWN OF BANGOR Louisa Peterson, Clerk 8/13, 8/20, 8/27 LAC84298 WNAXLP.