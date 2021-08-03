Cancel
Osceola County, FL

Man found dead, lying on crosswalk in Osceola County may have been shot, sheriff says

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
 3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on a crosswalk in Osceola County.

The call was initially given to the Florida Highway Patrol, for a man lying in the middle of the intersection in a crosswalk at West Donegan Avenue and Central Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m.

During the investigation, troopers determined the victim’s injuries were not from a traffic crash but he may have been shot, troopers said.

The investigation was turned over to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez says it is too early to tell if the person was injured at the location or dropped there or if the head wound is from a shooting or something else.

Neighbors Channel 9 spoke with said they didn’t hear anything. Investigators are now canvassing the area, checking cameras to see if anyone has a recording of the incident.

Lopez said this will be the fourth murder this year if ruled a homicide.

Anyone who traveled through the intersection around 5:30 a.m. is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

See a map of the scene below:

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

