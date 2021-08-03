Honey Pike Interviewed for New University Police Chief Position

Recent police reforms mandated by the Washington State Legislature reflect changing societal expectations for the role of law enforcement. These expectations focus on a reduction of police interactions that might result in potential uses of force by law enforcement. The Edmonds Police Department strongly supports decreasing the potential use of force by law enforcement. However, the new laws may alter the way in which we investigate calls for service and as a result, there will be circumstances where officers may let a suspect go and walk away from the situation until probable cause is established for a crime in order to avoid using physical force to detain them.