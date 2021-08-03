Honey Pike Interviewed for New University Police Chief Position
Sweet as honey, tough as nails, Majorie “Honey” Pike was interviewed during an open campus forum on Monday in the Sam H. Ingram Building around 11 a.m. Well-spoken and comfortable, Pike told the audience a general overview of her life. As an alumna of Middle Tennessee State University, she graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice Administration. She then secured a job as a police officer at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, where she rose through the ranks until finding other positions to fill at various departments.mtsusidelines.com
