Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Set To Expire Tuesday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires will still linger over Minnesota on Tuesday, the air quality alert is slated to expire in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the alert, which covers nearly all of Minnesota, will expire at 3 p.m. Those in sensitive groups, such as people with heart or lung conditions, are advised to limit time outdoors.

As of Tuesday morning, the air quality index showed moderate conditions in the Twin Cities and slightly worse conditions in north-central Minnesota.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the haze will start to thin by Tuesday evening. Through the day, skies will be sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

The wildfire haze has hung over Minnesota since last week. Over the weekend, conditions fell to levels considered dangerous even for healthy people.

More than 100 wildfires are burning in northwest Ontario, which is directly north of Minnesota.

