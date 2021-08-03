Cancel
Stamford, NY

Report: Chelsea 'Determined' to Bring Lukaku Back to Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea are 'determined' to bring former Blue Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as the club look to bring in a world-class forward, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to add a prolific goalscorer to his Champions League winning squad and Lukaku could be his man.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, the London club are 'determined' to bring the Belgian back to Chelsea this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXuWl_0bGHJAAe00
(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

However, the Blues have already been dealt a blow as he committed his future to Inter Milan.

"Yes, I am staying," admitted Lukaku previously on his future at Inter. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

The Belgian's future is 'in his own hands' as Chelsea look to secure the 28-year-old's services this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLFne_0bGHJAAe00
(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

The Blues have already had a bid of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso rejected, with the Inter Milan holding out for a higher pricetag this summer.

It is up to Lukaku whether he returns to Stamford Bridge or continues to lead the line for financially troubled Inter going into the 2021/22 season.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

