A number of exciting events and formats are scheduled to drop within Magic: The Gathering Arena during the month of August. Scheduled to take place on Aug. 13, the MTG Arena update will contain the permanent addition of a 100-card Historic brawl and the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event. The month of August will have two updates on Aug. 10 and 13, along with two Ranked resets. And Draft Challenge returns for Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR). A number of other MTG Arena events are also scheduled to take place leading up to Standard rotation 2021 on Sept. 17 with the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.