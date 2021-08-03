Cancel
Uniza Group ties up with USA Companies

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir):Lysulin is patented in the USA for the prevention of protein glycation using Lysine supplements and as a method of diabetes support using a supplement. Uniza is a pharmaceutical venture of Pashupati Group. Company has set up a Modern, state-of-the-art facility complying with WHO-GMP and...

NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
BusinessBirmingham Star

Radha TMT is hoping to go big with their exports

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI/PNN): With the recent demand in growth for the steel world over post-COVID-19 lockdown, the steel industry is confident of a positive growth outlook. This has given Radha TMT, the prestigious brand of Radha Smelters Pvt Ltd, an ambitious plan to work with including catering...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

JSPL to divest its 96.42 pc stake in Jindal Power Ltd

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Board accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited (acquirer) to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of JSPL, the company informed. "As highlighted in our notice dated 24 July...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Marietta-based Wrench Group acquires Maryland company

Marietta-based Wrench Group LLC has acquired Maryland-based HVAC plumbing company Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing. With the transaction, the rapidly-growing Cobb County firm now has a location in the Mid-Atlantic and operates 22 brands across 16 markets nationwide, including Coolray, BriteBox Electrical Services, Mr. Plumber and Ragsdale in metro Atlanta.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Lilly Group Partnering with California Company

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Loxo Oncology at Lilly has formed an exclusive collaboration with Kumquat Biosciences in California. Loxo, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY), says the partnership could ultimately be valued at more than $2 billion if certain milestones are met. The multi-year collaboration...
Businesscybersecdn.com

Top 7 Penetration Testing Companies in the USA

Top Rated Penetration Testing Companies in the USA:. The top-rated list of Penetration Testing Companies is based on companies that offer true penetration testing (pen testing) with remediation planning and does not include the variety of do-it-yourself penetration testing software. Why is Penetration Testing Important. Cyber threats have increased dramatically...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Indianapolis Tech Company Buys Monon Tech Group

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Bytecafe Consulting Inc., an IT services company, is acquiring Monon Technology Group Inc. in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Bytecafe says the acquisition will allow it to provide a wider array of services. “The invaluable addition of Monon Technology Group, a leading...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

More U.S. companies tie CEO pay to diversity metrics -study

BOSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Corporate diversity has become the most common type of sustainability metric used in setting executive pay, a new study found, as companies look to increase the share of women and minorities in their workforces. Among 61 metrics used by Fortune 100 companies to tie executive...
EducationBirmingham Star

For women in e-commerce, entrepreneurship means freedom

Entrepreneurship can mean more freedom for women according to the first Latin-American advocate of eTrade for All, an initiative developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to expand and promote the digital economy, especially in low and middle-income countries. Pierangela Sierra set up an e-commerce platform...
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Files for DeFi ETF Tied to Public Companies

Goldman Sachs is a major traditional investment bank. It's filed for a DeFi fund that is like traditional ETFs. Investment bank Goldman Sachs has edged toward Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi) in recent months. According to a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's ready to offer...
Birmingham Star

India-UK airfare rises to Rs 4 L, IAS officer complains

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Alarmed at skyrocketing flight fares between India and the UK, a senior IAS officer has formally lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry. Sanjeev Gupta, a senior IAS officer of 1985 batch said the inflated fares come at a time when...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Bill Gates plays down relevance of COVID-19 origin investigation: media

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Microsoft founder Bill Gates said the controversial coronavirus origin investigation is not directly tied to particular actions to save lives, according to a report by The Australian. Investigations into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, which have become highly controversial among scientists and fuelled tension between China...
Businesscybersecdn.com

WekaIO expands executive team with the appointment of Amit Pandey and Jonathan Martin

WekaIO announced the addition of two new Silicon Valley veterans to its rapidly expanding executive team. Leading Weka through the next phase of growth, the company has recruited Amit Pandey to serve as its Executive Chairman. Pandey is a seasoned industry executive who will oversee administrative and operational functions at Weka. Pandey has 30 years of executive leadership experience at Avi Networks, Zenprise (acquired by Citrix), Terracotta (acquired by Software AG), and NetApp.
Businessaithority.com

Cosaic Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Joerg Ruetschi Brings Operational Excellence to Accelerate Growth Across Both Chartiq and Finsemble Product Lines. Cosaic, a fast-growing fintech company that provides workflow solutions for the finance industry, has announced the appointment of Joerg Ruetschi as Chief Operating Officer. Based out of Cosaic’s London headquarters, Ruetschi has over 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming businesses at the intersection of technology and finance. The appointment accelerates Cosaic into its next growth stage, with a particular focus on Finsemble, the desktop interoperability platform.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AdTheorent to List on NASDAQ via Merger with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (MACQ)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdTheorent, Inc., a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) ("MCAP"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of Chicago-based asset manager Monroe Capital LLC, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement in which AdTheorent will be merged with MCAP. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named AdTheorent, Inc. and it is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The transaction reflects an implied enterprise value for the company of approximately $775 million. The AdTheorent executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Lawson, will continue to execute the growth and strategy for the company. Given AdTheorent's strong profitability and cash flow characteristics, the net cash provided by the transaction is expected to be used to support an M&A and international expansion strategy, complementing its robust organic growth profile.
Businesstelecoms.com

Iliad-UPC tie-up will make Poland a market to watch

Iliad is making good on its ambitions to enter the Polish fixed-line market, making an offer for number two player UPC worth the best part of US$2 billion. The announcement of talks between Iliad and UPC parent Liberty Global almost went unnoticed, coming at the back end of last week amidst results presentations from both companies and the revelation that the French company’s owner Xavier Niel is looking to take it private. Liberty Global and Iliad both disclosed that the latter has submitted a non-binding offer worth 7.3 billion zloty (US$1.9 billion) for UPC, talks are ongoing, but a deal may or may not ensue.
BusinessLaw.com

Latest UK Law Firm Opens in Belfast Via Local Tie-Up

U.K. Top 100 firm Lewis Silkin has become the latest outfit to open up in Northern Ireland, joining forces with a local firm to establish a base in Belfast. The firm has agreed a tie-up with Belfast-based employment law specialist Jones Cassidy Brett (JCB) which will see the establishment of a new offering in the country, the firm announced on Monday.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

American Airlines Plans Tie-Up With Chilean ULCC JetSMART

American Airlines plans to acquire a minority stake in Chile’s JetSMART as part of an agreement designed to “create the broadest network” in the Americas. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based airline has not disclosed the size of the investment but said the deal would allow both carriers to “grow... Subscription Required. American...
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

Goldman Sachs is looking to scale up its new transaction banking business by teaming up with Fiserv to offer the fintech giant's clients services, starting with cross-border supplier payments. Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35...

