We should be celebrating how AI improved pandemic responses, but the rollout was messy and the published papers littered with unusable material. COVID-19 triggered a wave of US government spending never seen before. IN 2020 total research and development spending rose in response to the need for technology to fight COVID-19. 55% of the Health and Human Services R&D budget was spent on COVID-19 [1]. This rapid increase in funds was available to researchers around the United States and artificial intelligence was no exception. The massive influx of public funds into AI research was supplemented with private funding from companies like Microsoft and C3.ai [2]. If money solves problems and creates opportunities then surely AI would have improved health outcomes. Unfortunately, the research calls this into question.