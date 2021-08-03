Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Bills Mafia Cruise is Happening in 2022

By Rob Banks
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 5 days ago
‘Bills Mafia at Sea’. This is going to be absolutely out of control. Imagine hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans, stuck on the boat for a few days, drinking a bunch of Blue Light, and singing the 'Shout Song' on repeat. Because that is exactly what is going to happen. The Bills Mafia is taking over a cruise next May in 2022. The Bills Mafia cruise will be on a Carnival ship and you can book your spot today. How many rooms are available? Between 1/3 and half of the rooms are reserved for Bills fans.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
