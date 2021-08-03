Bills Mafia Cruise is Happening in 2022

Power 93.7 WBLK will be dropping these artists from Buffalo and WNY inside Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Here's the playlist for August 7. We know it's not easy being an artist, so we want to provide some opportunities for you to shine. Power 93.7 WBLK is now accepting songs from Buffalo and WNY artists for airplay in our 716 Power Jam competition and or The 716 Show. Submit your song here. Every Friday, at 5:45 pm, we play the winning song as the 716 Power Jam. Of course, please make sure your song is clean and high quality. It also needs to be sent as a wave file or MP3. If you don't follow these directions, we won't be able to play your song.