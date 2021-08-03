Bills Mafia Cruise is Happening in 2022
‘Bills Mafia at Sea’. This is going to be absolutely out of control. Imagine hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans, stuck on the boat for a few days, drinking a bunch of Blue Light, and singing the 'Shout Song' on repeat. Because that is exactly what is going to happen. The Bills Mafia is taking over a cruise next May in 2022. The Bills Mafia cruise will be on a Carnival ship and you can book your spot today. How many rooms are available? Between 1/3 and half of the rooms are reserved for Bills fans.wblk.com
Comments / 4