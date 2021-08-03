Cancel
Louisville, KY

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café to Debut in Zionsville

QSR magazine
 6 days ago

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café, a fast-casual bakery-café that is part of Louisville, Kentucky-based Southern Brands, plans to open its first restaurant location on the border of Carmel and Zionsville, Indiana on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 10875 North Michigan Road. A mix between a classic ice cream shop, cozy bakery and lively bistro whipped together, Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café’s menu will offer lunch options ranging from soups, salads and sides, signature freshly baked honey croissants, 20 small-batch ice cream flavors, and a variety of homemade baked goods. Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café menu offerings will expand to serve dinner in the coming months.

www.qsrmagazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Zionsville#Food Drink#Southern Brands
