WATCH: 19-year-old Aggie Athing Mu dominates in winning gold in 800 meters
A couple months ago, Athing Mu was a freshman at Texas A&M. Now, the 19-year-old is a gold medalist. Early Tuesday morning in the United States. Mu lined up with Olympic veterans to take place in the 800-meter finals on the track. The young runner cruised to victory with a time of 1:55.21. Leading for the entire race, she became the first American in over 50 years to win the event while also breaking the U.S. record by .40 seconds.247sports.com
Comments / 0