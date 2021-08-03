Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WATCH: 19-year-old Aggie Athing Mu dominates in winning gold in 800 meters

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months ago, Athing Mu was a freshman at Texas A&M. Now, the 19-year-old is a gold medalist. Early Tuesday morning in the United States. Mu lined up with Olympic veterans to take place in the 800-meter finals on the track. The young runner cruised to victory with a time of 1:55.21. Leading for the entire race, she became the first American in over 50 years to win the event while also breaking the U.S. record by .40 seconds.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Raevyn Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#Great Britain#American#The Bowerman Award#U S Olympic Trials#Aggietfxc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021 live updates - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton in 200m final; Athing Mu wins gold; Kevin Durant, USA move on

Monday night brought us a jam-packed slate of Tokyo Olympic action. First, the A-Team -- the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman -- continued its quest for Olympic gold with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Germany in the beach volleyball quarterfinal. Then, Kevin Durant scored 29 points while Damian Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as the U.S. men's basketball team beat Spain 95-81 to reach the Olympic semifinals.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Trenton, NJTrentonian

Athing Mu anchors star-studded Team USA to gold in 4x400 relay

Trenton's Athing Mu won another gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday and her second one was every bit as dominating and impressive as her first. After easily winning the 800 meters Tuesday night while setting a new American record in the process, Mu returned to the track Saturday morning as part of the United States' powerhouse 4-by-400 relay squad.
SportsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Tue. 8:55 a.m.: Olympics Latest: Mu wins gold for US in women’s 800 meters

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish. Mu was...
Trenton, NJTrentonian

Trenton's Athing Mu hits the track to begin her quest for gold

After an historic record-smashing collegiate season, signing a lucrative professional contract with Nike and destroying the 800-meter field at the United States Olympic Trials, it's now time for Athing Mu to see if she can win an Olympic gold medal. The much-heralded 19-year-old track phenom from Trenton, Mu will begin...
SportsKilleen Daily Herald

Athing Mu's confidence pays off with U.S. gold in 800 meters

TOKYO — Before she left the United States to compete in the Olympics, Athing Mu spied a hair barrette in a department store. The accessory and the word inscribed on it, she said, were perfect for her planned appearance in the 800-meter final. "It says 'CONFIDENT,' because I'm confident," Mu...
Sportsradionowindy.com

Athing Mu Is 1st American Woman To Win 800m At Olympics Since 1968

Athing Mu’s parents left South Sudan and settled in America to provide a better life for their family, and the sacrifice has paid off. Mu, who was born in Trenton, N.J., became the first woman since 1968 to win gold in the 800 meters event at the Olympics and was joined by another American for the bronze in a spectacular finish.
Trenton, NJTrentonian

Athing Mu wins 800 meter heat, advances to semifinals

Returning to official competition for the first time in over a month, Trenton's 19-year-old track phenom Athing Mu made a successful debut in the Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday night by cruising to a victory in her qualifying heat in the 800 meters. Next up for Mu will be an...
Sports247Sports

Aggies in the Olympics: Mu's gold medal highlights Tuesday's performances

Texas A&M had its best day at The Olympics so far on Tuesday. Athing Mu, who just finished her freshman season in Aggieland and turned pro this summer, won a gold medal and broke the American record in the 800 meters. From Aggie Athletics, here is a look at the other former Texas A&M standouts and how they did as well as the upcoming schedule.
Trenton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Trenton Celebrates 19-Year-Old Olympian Athing Mu’s Gold Medal, Record-Breaking 800m Run

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton is ecstatic over Olympic runner and hometown girl Athing Mu’s gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics. The celebrating inside the YMCA in Trenton was so loud Tuesday morning, Mu might have heard the cheers from Tokyo. Friends, family, coaches and supporters of the 19-year-old track phenom gathered to watch her win Olympic gold in the 800 meters, easily leaving her competitors in the dust. “She likes to run from in front and that means that no one can bridle her and that is the message that we want to get out to our children,” said Samuel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy