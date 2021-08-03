Cancel
Newburgh, NY

Restoration planned for historic Newburgh building

By Olivia Leach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe building located at 326 Liberty Street in Newburgh may just look like the skeleton of an old building, but to Thomas Dodd, it's like walking back in time. "If you look up in the ceiling, you can see that it's made out of logs, and then you have another log here, and then you also have hand hewn beams, and then a lot of the walls are made up of cedar saplings that still have the bark on them, " said Thomas Dodd, the owner of the building as he walked through the construction site.

George Washington
