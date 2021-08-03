Notice of Formation of 208 â...

Legal Notice TO: The last known owner or owners of the following burial lots located in the Roseboom Cemetery, town of Roseboom in Otsego County, New York, and all persons having or claiming to have an interest in said burial lots: Lot 20 Â- M. Pierce Lot 86 Â- A. Spangenthal Lot 22 Â- Isaac Bullis Lot 88 Â- John&Elmer Neal Lot 26 Â- A. Smith Lot 98 Â- Seth Granger Lot 28 Â- Sarah&Harvey Hill Lot 110 Â- David Judson Lot 36 Â- Elizabeth Garden Lot 114 Â- William Hubbard Lot 42 Â- Henry Chase Lot 122 Â- Philander Graham Lot 48 Â- Elizabeth Boyce Lot 124 Â- CBWebster Lot 52 Â- Joseph Peeso Lot 148 Â- George O Gage Lot 60 Â- Alonzo Sherman Lot 182 Â- Jesse Snyder Lot 62 Â- Byron Gaylor Lot 320 Â- Robert Robinson Lot 68 Â- Frank Butler Lot 372 Â- George Smith Lot 78 Â- T. Hall PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That (1) the monuments or markers are so badly out of repair or dilapidated as to create a dangerous condition, (2) the persons to whom this notice is addressed must repair or remove said monuments or markers after the third publication of this notice or by (date 60 days after the third publication) and, (3) if the persons to whom this notice is addressed fail to repair or remove said monuments or markers after (same date as before), the Roseboom Cemetery Association may remove or repair said monuments without further notice to the persons to whom this notice is addressed.