Delaware County, NY

Notice of Formation of 208 â...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Notice of Formation of 208 "" 210 ZIMMERMAN, LLC. Articles of Organization were filed with the NY Secretary of State on 11/3/20. The office of the LLC is to be located in Delaware County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC served upon him to: 210 Zimmerman Rd, Davenport, NY 13753. The purpose of the LLC is to engage in any lawful act or activity.

