Today, measuring company carbon emissions is about doing your best
Measurement feels like it should be an exact science, with imputative results and no guesswork. But in the world of carbon emissions, we just aren’t there yet. At least that’s what I took away from the sessions about carbon measurement at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero conference last week. While tools including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol by the World Resources Institute (WRI), disclosure organizations such as CDP and goal frameworks such as the one set by the Science-Based Targets Initiative are helping companies move in the right direction, the process of measuring emissions at a corporate level is still half art and half science, according to the experts and practitioners speaking during the event.www.greenbiz.com
Comments / 0