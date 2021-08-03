Today, measuring company carbon emissions is about doing your best

There is a classic psychology thought experiment known as the trolley problem. The premise is this: there is a runaway train that is speeding toward five people down the track. On a different track is just one person. You have the ability to intervene, diverting the vehicle and sparing the group of five at the expense of the other person's life. At the heart of the premise is the question of active participation. Is it worse to intervene and kill one person because you are actively choosing to end that person's life than it is to passively allow the train to continue down the tracks and kill more people, an outcome that would happen whether you were standing there or not?