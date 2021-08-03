Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWut9_0bGHD0MD00

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Over 17,000 looted ancient artefacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq's Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country's history.

The majority of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the U.S. in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim.

Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq" and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq's Embassy in Washington.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead in this matter. There are still thousands of Iraqi artefacts smuggled outside the country," he said. “The United Nations resolutions are supporting us in the international community and the laws of other countries in which these artefacts are smuggled to are on our side."

"The smugglers are being trapped day after day by these laws and forced to hand over these artefacts,” he added.

The artefacts were handed over to the Culture Ministry in large wooden crates. A few were displayed but the ministry said the most significant pieces will be examined and later displayed to the public in Iraq's National Museum.

Iraq’s antiquities have been looted throughout decades of war and instability since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Iraq's government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities since. However, archaeological sites across the country continue to be neglected owing to lack of funds.

At least five shipments of antiquities and documents have been returned to Iraq's museum since 2016, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Antiquities#History Of Iraq#Baghdad#Ap#Iraqi#The Culture Ministry#National Museum#The Foreign Ministry#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

U.S. Says Iran Believed Behind Hijacking Of Vessel In Gulf Of Oman

The United States said that it believes Iranian forces hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm. 'We can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday. We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we're not in a position to confirm this at this time, ' State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on August 4.
Politicshawaiinewsnow.com

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million. On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.
Middle EastObserver

Over 17,000 Artifacts Have Been Returned to Iraq After Looting During Wartime Chaos

On Tuesday, the AP reported that Iraq’s Culture Ministry received over 17,000 looted items that had recovered from several countries, including the United States. The majority of the looted artifacts date back to ancient Mesopotamia, and the Iraqi government is describing the mass restitution as the largest in the country’s history. The artifacts themselves may largely date back 4,000 years, but looters and smugglers have been spiriting the items away from Iraq in the years since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, which led to the downfall of Saddam Hussein and an estimated total of over 650,000 Iraqi deaths.
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Tigray forces vow 'warm welcome' in face of new offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “This is...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

US condemns Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel, says Ned Pr

Washington [US] August 7 (ANI): State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday condemned Hezbollah's recent rocket attacks on Israel. This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon's stability and sovereignty. The United States remains engaged with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces, Price said in a statement.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Iranian Navy Ships Enter The English Channel

The sea base ship Makran and Iran’s most advanced frigate are supposedly headed for the Baltic Sea. In a surprising turn of events, a pair of warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, or IRIN have broken out of the Atlantic and headed into the English Channel, where they were noted today. The final destination of the two vessels, the “sea base ship” Makran and the frigate Sahand, Iran’s most modern warship, is unclear, but their passage would conform with previous reports that they are headed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg for the naval parade that takes place there later this month.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Kabul welcomes OIC's statement condemning attacks

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 5 (ANI): Afghanistan Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the statement made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the attacks on civilians in the war-torn country. "In a statement issued on August 4, 2021, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks on...
AfricaIdaho8.com

Tigrayan fighters reportedly seize control of UN World Heritage Site in Ethiopia

Fighters from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region have seized control of a UN World Heritage Site in a neighboring region, Reuters and AFP reported, citing eyewitnesses. Lalibela is home to 11 medieval monolithic churches that were carved out of rock some 900 years ago. The churches are a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Would China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Over the past five-plus years, there is no question that tensions between the United States and China have been rapidly rising. A major source of contention has been over the South and East China Seas, and China has hinted that it would not shy away from sinking U.S. Navy aircraft carriers if it is forced to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy