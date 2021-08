A 21-year-old woman in India was allegedly raped by her cousin while her husband recorded the incident on his smartphone around two weeks ago, the police said. The victim told the police that he went to a village near the city of Bhopal to meet an occult practitioner on July 21 in the hope of curing her infertility. She was accompanied by her husband and his broher to the village where their aunt lived, The Times of India reported, citing local police station officer Ramesh Rai.