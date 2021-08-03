School leaders carry a heavy burden as they prepare to welcome back students

Establishing Partnerships and Routines for Student Success with Dr. Zoee Bartholomew, Ed.D. Navigating the educational system can be a daunting task for both students and parents. The road from Transitional Kindergarten to 12th Grade can appear as a tactical course, and students and parents can find themselves discouraged and disappointed in the process. The educational system is designed for students to achieve milestones at the end of every grade level while maintaining passing grades. Measures of student success are often in the form of grading and standardized testing. According to some scholars, standardized tests are subjective, and not a thorough, equitable assessment for every student, serving more as a gatekeeper or barrier of access and opportunity to colleges and universities. On the other hand, some argue that standardized testing serves to help educators facilitate instruction.