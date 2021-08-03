12487 Donahue Rd, Henrico, VA 23059

Final homesite in Wyndham! WOODED for PRIVACY! One of 5 plans available, the Milan is the last brand new 1st floor primary suite available in Wyndham! The ever popular Milan transitional gives you the 1st floor living you desire without a cottage feel. The spacious open floorplan and vaulted family room gives you the roomy feel you need without sacrificing 1st floor space. The gourmet kitchen opens to a 21' family room, granite counters included, luxury ceramic owner's en-suite, ceramic in all baths an laundry, luxury LVP in numerous styles included. Upgraded trim package, upgraded cabinets in numerous colors. Last spot in the community will not last long. Lawn care included! Access to all Wyndham amenities included. 3 minutes to the pools, tennis courts and club house. Boone Quality, customizations available.