Rains Received Over The Weekend Had Little Impact On Soil Moisture Levels

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

The majority of the state received some rain late last week but air quality issues cropped up. “After a string of sweltering days, much-needed rainfall and cooler temperatures returned to Iowa over the weekend,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “The weather outlooks for August show a higher likelihood of warmer temperatures, and we expect smoke from the wildfires will continue over the next several days.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork in the week ending Aug. 1. Topsoil moisture averages improved slightly to 50 percent rated short to very short and subsoil levels actually saw a slight decrease in moisture to 61 percent short to very short. Corn silking and beyond was at 92 percent, one day ahead of the five-year average, while corn in the dough stage reached 42 percent, four days ahead of the average. Five percent is in the dent stage and the crop is now rated at 62 percent good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the soybean crop is blooming, nine days ahead of the norm. Soybeans setting pods reached 73 percent, eight days ahead of the average, with the conditions rated at 61 percent good to excellent. Seventy-two percent of oats for grain have been harvested, on par with the norm. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.

