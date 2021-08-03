Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp

What are your overall thoughts on the defensive front seven, and which two players from the front seven are you most excited to see in training camp? Jason Bilodeau. Defensive fronts are tasked with two main objectives: stopping the run and pressuring the opposing passer. In 2020, the Patriots had trouble doing both. Team brass obviously agreed, given the emphasis placed on beefing up that area during free agency and the draft this past offseason. My hope is that they've added enough new players to shore up the holes they had in their run defense and can be more consistent in rushing the quarterback this season.