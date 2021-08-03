Cancel
Dedham, IA

Mary K. Sporrer of Dedham

By dhoffman
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary K Sporrer, age 82 of Dedham, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 5 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter, with assistance by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph’s Choir. Lectors will be Emma Hulse and Karla Vogel. Gift Bearers will be Mary K’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Minister will be Dale Sporrer. Casket Bearers will be Mike Bohling, Gary Sporrer, Dave Sporrer, Brad Irlbeck, Kevin Lubischer, and Todd Bohling. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

