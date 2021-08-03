Cancel
Legendary LSU Coach Skip Bertman Tests Positive for COVID

By Stephanie Crist
Just when we thought we were moving forward, it seems like we are taking a step back. As Louisiana is experiencing another surge in coronavirus cases, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all citizens in our state on Monday. It's disappointing, for sure. And we are continuing to see cases of people who were actually vaccinated for COVID, and have gotten the virus. Honestly, it's not the norm, but is still pretty scary. Especially for those of us who are trying to do the right thing, and protect ourselves, our families, and our friends.

