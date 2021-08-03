Cancel
When sellers use hidden cameras, sometimes their agent is the target

By Daniel Houston
Inman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a third of homesellers in a recent survey said they have used hidden cameras during showings. In some cases, it’s to spy on their own agents. While a small number of these sellers said they always leave their cameras on for security reasons, others admitted to using hidden cameras to get a better idea of what buyers thought about their home, and even what their own agents were saying about their properties, according to a survey conducted by LendingTree.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Hidden Cameras#Home Security#Lendingtree
