Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Video of deputies killing suicidal man shows multiple failures, experts conclude

By Leila Miller and Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — David Ordaz Jr. stood on the sidewalk outside his East Los Angeles home as sheriff’s deputies, as well as family members, yelled at him to drop a 12-inch kitchen knife. Ordaz, 34, had told deputies he was upset because they wouldn’t shoot him. His sister had told...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Florida State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Suicidal Thoughts#Guns#The Sheriff S Department#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Loyola Law School#Lapd#Cal State Fullerton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Family of Man Shot and Killed by LASD Deputies Files Suit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A federal civil rights lawsuit filed today alleges Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies used unjustifiable lethal force when they shot and killed a knife-wielding 34-year-old man in the midst of a mental health crisis. David Ordaz Jr. was shot and killed in East Los Angeles...
Gobles, MIWOOD

Man who stabbed K-9 shot, killed by deputy in Gobles

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed a police dog in Gobles was shot and killed by a Van Buren County sheriff’s deputy Monday night, authorities said. Multiple sources identified the man killed as Jacob Bender, 39, of Gobles. Sheriff Daniel Abbott told News 8 that deputies were initially...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Suicidal FedEx Shooter Was Not Racially Motivated, Cops Conclude

Despite previous reports of possible white supremacist ties, the April shooting at a FedEx facility that killed nine people was likely just “an act of suicidal murder” and not racially motivated, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. The statement came as police announced the end of the investigation into the tragedy, which left nine dead—including shooter Brandon Hole—and seven injured. According to officials, investigators held more than 120 interviews and analyzed more than 150 pieces of evidence. FBI investigators said Hole wanted to commit suicide in a way that showcased his “masculinity and capability” while fulfilling a desire to murder people. Hole, who had worked at the FedEx facility, allegedly engaged in mindless targeting of his victims and choose the site due to his familiarity with it. He later entered the locker room area of the building before taking his own life.
Lincoln County, COKDVR.com

Body cam video shows shooting ambush of Lincoln County deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Body camera footage and 911 calls from were released Wednesday after Deputy Michael Hutton was shot during a late-night ambush in late May. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was called to a truck stop along I-70 by a driver who reported someone breaking into trailers.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
CNN

Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and four others injured by a man who carried out a crime spree in several parts of Baton Rouge Sunday morning, deputies said. The suspect was eventually shot by law enforcement officers and transported to a hospital. EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lawsuit Claims Omaha Man Who Killed Protester Was Driven to Suicide by Prosecutor

In September, Omaha bar owner and veteran Jake Gardner took his own life after being indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of a Black man, James Scurlock, during protests months earlier. Now Gardner’s family has filed a lawsuit against the special prosecutor who oversaw the grand jury investigation, claiming comments he made that implied Gardner was a racist drove him to suicide. “The statements made during the press conference caused Jacob to be ‘surrounded by a dark cloud’ of depression and be in extreme emotional distress regarding both the loss of life that had occurred and his fears for a fair trial and his own safety and that of his family,” the suit alleges, according to local station WOWT. The prosecutor—who had alleged that Gardner essentially set up an ambush in his bar amid unrest following the murder of George Floyd—declined to comment on the suit.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe County deputies: Man killed in Tesuque was in ‘rage’

Edward Daniel Santana continued to charge at Santa Fe County deputies even after he was stunned with a Taser, had cut his own neck and was struck by a bullet, according to newly released reports. The New Mexico State Police documents, released Monday under a public records request, describe Santana’s...
Las Vegas, NV850wftl.com

Man caught on video threatening to rape and kill woman

Police in Las Vegas have located and arrested a man who was caught on ring.com video threatening to rape and kill a woman who locked herself inside of her home. The incident was reported on July 21st on the front porch of the victim’s home. The victim Amanda Nowak, told...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

17-year-old girl, infant rescued from human trafficker who kidnapped them for ransom in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA – A human trafficking investigation has led to the rescue of an infant child, a 17-year-old female victim, and the arrest of a male adult suspect. On July 28, 2021, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Long Beach Police Department officers responded to a dispute call in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill Street. Upon arrival, Long Beach Police Officers spoke to a female minor who they believed was a victim of human trafficking. Later, officers determined the suspect had taken the minor’s infant child without her consent and demanded a ransom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy