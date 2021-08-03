PepsiCo Selling Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm

Caleb Bryant is Associate Director, Food & Drink at Mintel, specializing in changing consumer attitudes, industry news and beverage trends. Over the last decade, the juice, juice drink, and smoothie category has suffered from an ongoing identity crisis of sorts, as factors like sugar and artificial ingredient content came to overshadow the nutritional value of these products. According to Mintel US research on juice, of consumers who report drinking juice less often, half say they are drinking less juice because they are reducing their sugar intake. The total US juice market declined 3.6% 2015-19. The ready-to-drink (RTD) smoothie market, a market dominated by Naked, has experienced significant YOY sales losses with the total market falling under $1 bn since 2016. RTD smoothies, once viewed as a better-for-you alternative to sodas, has largely become eschewed by health-conscious consumers due to smoothies’ high sugar content.