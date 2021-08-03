Cancel
PepsiCo Selling Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm

kamcity.com
 3 days ago

PepsiCo has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell a majority stake in its Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option for certain juice businesses in Europe. PAI will pay $3.3bn to own a 61% stake in a newly formed...

www.kamcity.com

Lifestylecbs17

Molson Coors retiring 11 ‘economy’ beer brands

(NEXSTAR) – It’s time to shed a tear into your beer — while it’s still in production, that is. Molson Coors will be discontinuing a number of its economy brands including Keystone Ice, Icehouse Edge and Miller High Life Light as part of a company-wide effort to “premiumize” its higher-end offerings.
BusinessTechCrunch

Human Interest raises $200M at a $1B valuation, plans for an IPO

The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, led the round and was joined by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing included participation from new investor Crosslink Capital and existing backers NewView Capital, Glynn Capital, U.S. Venture Partners, Wing Venture Capital, Uncork Capital, Slow Capital, Susa Ventures and others. Over...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity Carlyle makes higher offer for UK's Vectura

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Carlyle Group on Friday made an increased takeover offer of 155 pence per share for Vectura, outbidding Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s offer agreed to by the British company last month. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
BusinessPosted by
CNN

PepsiCo is selling Tropicana as customers continue to ditch juice

New York (CNN Business) — PepsiCo is selling a controlling stake of its juice brands, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to a private equity firm in a multibillion dollar deal. The sale is part of the company's broader efforts to focus on faster-growing beverages as customers increasingly ditch sugary drinks.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fear of fatness fuels Pepsi’s $3.3 bln juice deal

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - PepsiCo (PEP.O) has had it with 100% squeezed sunshine. The $216 billion maker of Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeno chips and Mtn Dew Cake-Smash soda is exiting Tropicana juices and Naked smoothies across North America for $3.3 billion of cash. Odd as it may seem for a company focused on “healthier snacks”, fatphobia is the overriding consideration, and one French buyout firm PAI Partners capitalised on.
Business101 WIXX

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro scales up expansion after profit beat

(Reuters) – Polish e-commerce platform Allegro is moving forward with expansion plans and building its own parcel lockers network, its chief financial officer said after the company’s second-quarter results beat forecasts. Founded more than 20 years ago as a home-grown rival to eBay, Allegro saw a sales boost last year...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Canadian investor enters plant-based space

VANCOUVER, BC. – Private equity investor Rockshield Capital Corp. has completed the acquisition of two food companies and created a new business with expected revenues of approximately $60 million. The new company will compete in the plant-based ingredients and food categories. The acquired businesses include Belle Pulses Ltd., a processor...
Businessmystartupworld.com

tabby raises $50 million in a new equity round

Tabby, the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has raised $50 million in a new equity round which values the company at $300 million. This comes one month after tabby raised $50 million in debt financing bringing tabby’s total funding to over $130 million in less than two years.
martechseries.com

CommerceIQ Closes Explosive First Half 2021, Cementing Its E-Commerce Management Leadership Position on the Heels of Series C Funding

CommerceIQ, the leading e-commerce management platform provider, today announced it has closed a record-breaking first half of 2021 on the heels of its Series C funding, achieving significant 267% year-over-year revenue increase, a 77% boost in headcount, and industry recognition from various prominent sources. Marketing Technology News: Socure Reinvents KYC...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Kontoor Brands’ Online and U.S. Wholesale Businesses Boost Revenues

Click here to read the full article. Kontoor Brands is pushing ahead to capture an audience that is shopping online for denim casuals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The North Carolina-based denim company, parent to the Wrangler and Lee brands, has mounted a recovery strategy during the pandemic that has continued to boost revenues, according to its second-quarter 2021 earnings release Thursday morning. More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 The company reported revenues of $491 million for the quarter that ended July 3, a 41 percent increase from last year. Its Wrangler and Lee brands both saw significant revenue...
Businessjust-food.com

US condiments firm Fly By Jing gets investment

Fly By Jing, an up-and-coming US-based supplier of Chinese-style condiments, has secured investment as it lines up a push into physical retail. Prelude Growth Partners has backed the business to help “jumpstart” Fly By Jing’s plans to expand its distribution. Financial terms were not disclosed. The California-based firm has so...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Instacart announces new company president

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart has appointed Carolyn Everson president, effective Sept. 7. Everson has a 30-year track record of leading global consumer technology teams with a focus on growing global partnerships, industry-leading business development and pioneering advertising platforms. As president, Everson will oversee Instacart's Retail, Business Development and Advertising businesses,...
Businesskamcity.com

The Hut Group Makes Another Acquisition

E-commerce giant The Hut Group (THG) has continued its acquisition spree by buying online retailer Cult Beauty for £275m. Launched in 2008, London-headquartered Cult Beauty sells around 300 brands across skincare, haircare and cosmetics, including Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, and Huda Beauty. THG is acquiring the firm from private shareholders...
Food & Drinksmintel.com

PepsiCo bets on the decline of juice

Caleb Bryant is Associate Director, Food & Drink at Mintel, specializing in changing consumer attitudes, industry news and beverage trends. Over the last decade, the juice, juice drink, and smoothie category has suffered from an ongoing identity crisis of sorts, as factors like sugar and artificial ingredient content came to overshadow the nutritional value of these products. According to Mintel US research on juice, of consumers who report drinking juice less often, half say they are drinking less juice because they are reducing their sugar intake. The total US juice market declined 3.6% 2015-19. The ready-to-drink (RTD) smoothie market, a market dominated by Naked, has experienced significant YOY sales losses with the total market falling under $1 bn since 2016. RTD smoothies, once viewed as a better-for-you alternative to sodas, has largely become eschewed by health-conscious consumers due to smoothies’ high sugar content.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Leumi Partners invests in vegan products co Vgarden

Aug. 4—Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) investment arm Leumi Partners is starting to invest in foodtech. The company will invest NIS 55 million in Vgarden, a producer of vegan cheese and meat alternatives owned by Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and Hadar Food Technology Ltd. The investment will be used to continue product development and to expand Vgarden's international activity.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Maker of sugar reduction system names new CEO

NEW YORK — Ari Melamud has been named chief executive officer at DouxMatok, a food technology company that recently commercialized Incredo Sugar, a sugar reduction system, in the United States. Eran Baniel, company co-founder and the previous CEO, will transition into an executive chairman role. Mr. Melamud has over two...
Businesschiefexecutive.net

New CEO Heeds Customers’ Demands In Fast Start At Protolabs

Rob Bodor became president and CEO of a digital-manufacturing leader in March and promptly set a human pace to match the speed and energy of the rapid-prototyping and -production capabilities that have made his company a leader of the digital-manufacturing era. And what’s driving Bodor’s fast cadence is the increasing demands of his customers.

