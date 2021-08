New-car and -truck inventories are so thin, the U.S. auto sales rate is expected to fall this month, to the slowest sales rate of the year so far, forecasters said. Automakers and dealers have been working around a computer chip shortage that has aggravated the inventory shortage. The factories are directing scarce chips exclusively to the hottest-selling vehicles, and dealers are encouraging customers to order vehicles and wait for them to show up at the dealership, instead of buying them as usual, out of dealer stock.