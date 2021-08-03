Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rapyd raises USD 300 mln Series E

thepaypers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Fintech-as-a-Service company Rapyd has raised a USD 300 million Series E funding round led by Target Global. Joining the round are several new investors including funds managed by Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, BlackRock Funds, and Dragoneer, along with participation from existing investors: General Catalyst, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures, and Spark Capital. The financing comes shortly after Rapyd’s acquisition of Valitor, a European payments and card issuing company, for USD 100 million, and the launch of Rapyd Ventures, the company's venture arm.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Mln#Fintech#Target Global#Altimeter Capital#Whale Rock Capital#Blackrock Funds#Tal Capital#Avid Ventures#Spark Capital#Valitor#European#Rapyd Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

UK-based private equity asset manager Apis Partners has invested USD 32 million in DOKU, a digital payments company owned by Emtek Group, based in Indonesia. Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Having...
MarketsTimes Union

HashCash to Provide Crypto Exchange Architecture for Singapore-based Forex Brokerage Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces an upcoming project with a Singapore-based Forex brokerage firm. HashCash is to provide digital exchange architecture and support for the said company. HashCash designed crypto exchange software integrates the foreign exchange, allowing users to use...
Marketsthepaypers.com

CoreChain gets USD 1.25M to boost B2B payments for the enterprise with blockchain

CoreChain Technologies, a digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, has raised USD 1.25 million in pre-seed funding. The funding came from investors that include Ulu Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC, and New Form Capital and will be used to accelerate enterprise customer adoption and expand its payments and financing network.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Jupiter raises USD 45 mln in financing round

Jupiter has raised USD 45 million in a new financing round as the startup gears up for its platform’s public launch. The new financing round, a Series B, was co-led by Nubank, Global Founders Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Matrix Partners India. Mirae Assets Venture also joined the round and existing investors including Addition Ventures, Tanglin VC, 3one4 Capital, Greyhound, and Beenext also participated.
Marketsmystartupworld.com

Yellow.ai raises $78.15M in Series C funding

Yellow.ai, the world’s leading customer experience (CX) automation platform, has announced it has raised $78.15M in Series C, led by WestBridge Capital along with Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. Lightspeed Venture Partners again participated in this round, which brings total funding raised so far to $102.15M. Since its prior funding...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Outdoor grills maker Weber raises $250 mln in downsized IPO

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Weber Inc (WEBR.N) on Thursday raised about $250 million in its initial public offering, which was less than half the amount it had planned to raise earlier. The grill maker priced its IPO of about 17.9 million shares at $14 a piece, it said in a statement.
Businessmystartupworld.com

tabby raises $50 million in a new equity round

Tabby, the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has raised $50 million in a new equity round which values the company at $300 million. This comes one month after tabby raised $50 million in debt financing bringing tabby’s total funding to over $130 million in less than two years.
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

ACI Worldwide Sees 7 Pct Jump In Recurring Revenue YOY

ACI Worldwide, which provides real-time and digital payment solutions, had a recurring revenue of $250 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 7 percent increase from the same time in 2020, according to a press release. The company had a revenue of $302 million, a 1 percent increase from...
Businessaithority.com

Fast-Growing Banktech Software Provider Abrigo Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Carlyle

Abrigo, a leading technology provider of compliance, risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, announced it has secured a strategic growth investment from funds managed by Carlyle. Abrigo will use the investment to accelerate its commitment to helping financial institutions manage risk and drive growth. Abrigo’s current majority investor, Accel-KKR, will retain a significant equity stake in the Company and partner with Carlyle to support the Company’s long-term growth plan. Wayne Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Abrigo, will continue to lead the Company supported by the existing management team.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Voyager Digital acquires Coinify for payment option expansion

The US-based cryptocurrency asset platform Voyager Digital has announced taking over the crypto payment platform Coinify to expand their payment options. Voyager provides depot solutions through order routing to facilitate trading and investing in crypto assets for both private and institutional clients. According to a Voyager representative, the Coinify acquisition will provide a secure way to make payments from Voyager accounts and help accelerate the company's expansion in Europe and internationally.
Businessthepaypers.com

BharatPe raises USD 370 mln in funding round

India-based fintech BharatPe had raised USD 370 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global, giving the company a valuation of USD 2.85 billion. The fund raising, which pushes BharatPe into the unicorn club, gives the company capital as it takes over distressed lender Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank with Centrum Financial Services to create a small finance bank.
Businessthepaypers.com

Feedzai acquires Revelock

Cloud-based financial risk management platform Feedzai has acquired behavioural biometric platform Revelock (formerly known as Buguroo). Following a USD 200 million investment round earlier in 2021, Feedzai’s acquisition creates the a large AI-powered financial risk management platform with native, integrated behavioural biometrics. The integrated platform enables financial institutions and merchants across the globe to detect and prevent financial crime before it occurs. Hyper-granular risk-level assessment bolsters security, maintains privacy, and gives consumers a lightning-fast experience, says the official press release.
MarketsSilicon Republic

Digital payments platform Rapyd raises $300m in Series E funding

The fintech-as-a-service company raised $300m for its expansion plans in a funding round led by longstanding investment partners Target Global. Digital payments platform Rapyd has raised $300m in a Series E funding round led by international VC firm Target Global. Rapyd plans to use the investment to expand its service...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Dozee Raises $6 Mn Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Healthtech startup Dozee, which offers contactless remote monitoring solutions, recently said it has raised $6 million as part of its Series A funding, led by existing investor Prime Venture Partners. YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital also participated in the round.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech BharatPe Becomes Unicorn at $2.85 Billion Valuation

Five existing institutional investors: Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Growth, Ribbit Capital, and Amplo, participated in the round. With the new financing round, the company plans to ramp up its hiring plans and aggressively scale its business over the next two years. Founded by Ashneer Grover in 2018, BharatPe is...
Colorado StateInsurance Journal

reThought in Colorado Raises $15.5M in Series A Funds

Broomfield, Colo.–based managing general agent reThought Insurance announced the completion of a $15.5 million Series A investment round that will help fund its growth in the flood insurance market. Led by Telstra Ventures, the fundraising also includes participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, doing reinsurance business as HSCM Bermuda, and...
Businessfinextra.com

Nexi to acquire 51% of Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business in Greece

Italian payments processor Nexi has signed an MoU to acquire a 51% stake in Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business. Under the MoU, Nexi will pay €157m for the stake, implying an evaluation of €307m on the total acquiring book. In addition, Alpha Bank is entitled to an earnout of up to €30.6m, subject to achieving certain targets in the first four years of operations.
Businesstelecoms.com

Rakuten acquires OpenRAN partner Altiostar

Rakuten announced that it has completed the acquisition of the software company Altiostar, which it had already partly owned and has collaborated closely on OpenRAN. Rakuten Group, the Japanese e-commerce heavyweight and parent company of Rakuten Mobile, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the US-based software company Altiostar Networks, Inc. The means of transaction or the price was not disclosed though the company claimed the deal would give Altiostar a valuation of more than $1 billion. This represents a sizeable premium, considering that less than a year ago Altiostar’s management implied the company was worth about $600 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy