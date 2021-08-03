Rapyd raises USD 300 mln Series E
Global Fintech-as-a-Service company Rapyd has raised a USD 300 million Series E funding round led by Target Global. Joining the round are several new investors including funds managed by Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, BlackRock Funds, and Dragoneer, along with participation from existing investors: General Catalyst, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures, and Spark Capital. The financing comes shortly after Rapyd’s acquisition of Valitor, a European payments and card issuing company, for USD 100 million, and the launch of Rapyd Ventures, the company's venture arm.thepaypers.com
