Rapyd raises USD 300 mln Series E

Abrigo, a leading technology provider of compliance, risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, announced it has secured a strategic growth investment from funds managed by Carlyle. Abrigo will use the investment to accelerate its commitment to helping financial institutions manage risk and drive growth. Abrigo’s current majority investor, Accel-KKR, will retain a significant equity stake in the Company and partner with Carlyle to support the Company’s long-term growth plan. Wayne Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Abrigo, will continue to lead the Company supported by the existing management team.