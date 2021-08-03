Cancel
NBA

Pistons make one move on the first day of free agency

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons began free agency by reportedly signing center Kelly Olynyk. According to the Detroit Free Press, the three-year contract is worth $37 million. Detroit will also reportedly sign free agent forward Trey Lyles and re-sign guard Cory Joseph.

927thevan.com

Kelly Olynyk
Cory Joseph
Trey Lyles
#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons#The Detroit Free Press
