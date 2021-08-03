The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 [German Import]

The third straight horror comedy with Richard Matheson in the writer’s seat (and the second directed by Jacques Tourner), The Comedy of Terrors is arguably the best collaboration of the three. Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre return after appearing together in The Raven the year before, but this time around they’re given entirely different characters and dynamics to work with. Vincent Price is at his funniest as a hateful, overbearing man who will do anything for a profit while Lorre is his put-upon assistant. Karloff is relegated to a mostly non-speaking role as the wife’s nearly deaf father, although he was originally meant to inhabit the role played by Basil Rathbone, Vincent’s no-nonsense landlord. The real star of the film is the dialogue, which is sumptuously witty and sharp, the kind that spurs quoting wars among fans. Incredibly funny and at times even macabre, the critics weren’t keen on The Comedy of Terrors but the public was, doing excellent business upon its initial release. Today it remains a favorite among genre fans.