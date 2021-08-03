Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 [German Import]

By M. Enois Duarte
High-Def Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview - Tobe Hooper returns to helm the black comedyThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, a twisted, downright gonzo sequel that darkly satirizes the first film's legacy and the 80s culture of living in excess. Imported from Germany, the standalone Blu-ray from Turbine Media Group terrorizes with an excellent audio and video presentation and a great collection of supplements. The overall package is a Recommended must for any cult collector’s library.

bluray.highdefdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Moseley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chainsaws#Blu Ray Disc#Startup#German Import#Turbine Media Group#Hitchhiker#The 2016 Collector#The Blu Ray Imported#Steelbook#Digipack#Mgm#Arrow Video#Avc#Scream Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Related
ElectronicsHigh-Def Digest

Leatherface - 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray [German Import]

Overview - Leatherface is the stylized, promising eighth installment to the beloved franchise, but sadly, the prequel falls short of being a memorable origin story to an iconic horror figure. Imported from Germany, Turbine Media Group brings the latest entry to 4K Ultra HD as an attractive SteelBook combo packaged with a highly satisfying video and an excellent pair of DTS-HD tracks. Along with a good selection of supplements, this collector's SteelBook edition offers a notable upgrade and makes for a Recommended addition to the library.
MoviesComicBook

Texas Chainsaw 3D Star Wishes Film Had Cut This Line

While 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D might not have revived the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, it did deliver audiences some memorable moments, even if they're memorable for being infamous as opposed to being celebrated. Fans weren't the only ones disappointed with some elements of the film, as star Alexandra Daddario recently detailed how she had hoped the line "do you thing, cuz" could have been deleted from the script, but that a producer thought the quip would be in line with the tone of the film they were attempting to make. A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been shot and could debut later this year.
Moviescodelist.biz

Pear Leaf Releases ‘The Wicker Man’ on Blu-ray as a ‘Piece of Art’ Box and ‘Texas Chainsaw’ Movies in HardBoxes – UPDATE

Pear Leaf Releases ‘The Wicker Man’ on Blu-ray as a ‘Piece of Art’ Box and ‘Texas Chainsaw’ Movies in HardBoxes – UPDATE. We have already informed you that Pear Leaf Home Video has released the final cut of “The Wicker Man” (Great Britain 1973) for the first time completely in German on Blu-ray Disc. Dr. Gerd Naumann could be won over for the dialogue book and the dialogue direction of the dubbing; Reinhard Kuhnert lends his voice to lead actor Christopher Lee. So far, Birnenblatt has seen the horror film as Mediabook Edition and in the DigiPak announced. However, as the Independent announced in a new newsletter, “The Wicker Man” will be presented in September as a limited edition of the “Piece of Art“-Box with video feature by Prof. Dr. Marcus Stiglegger and soundtrack CD released. More information will follow soon.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Twister: Remastered Mediabook Edition - German Import

Overview - After turning getting stuck on a commuter bus into one of the biggest and best action thrillers of the 90s, Jan de Bont pointed his attention to one of the deadliest weather phenomena inTwister. Starring Bill Paxton, Hellen Hunt, Cary Elwes and some guy called Phillip Seymour Hoffman - this tall tale of competing storm chasers may have its cornball human moments but the storm sequences still pack an adrenalin-fueled wallop. Now Turbine Media Group is unleashing the full fury of this film in a new two-disc Blu-ray Mediabook release offering brand new Dolby Atmos or Auro 3D audio tracks! If you’re ready to rattle the walls and blow out your sound system, this comes Recommended!
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Comedy of Terrors, The (Blu-ray Review)

The third straight horror comedy with Richard Matheson in the writer’s seat (and the second directed by Jacques Tourner), The Comedy of Terrors is arguably the best collaboration of the three. Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre return after appearing together in The Raven the year before, but this time around they’re given entirely different characters and dynamics to work with. Vincent Price is at his funniest as a hateful, overbearing man who will do anything for a profit while Lorre is his put-upon assistant. Karloff is relegated to a mostly non-speaking role as the wife’s nearly deaf father, although he was originally meant to inhabit the role played by Basil Rathbone, Vincent’s no-nonsense landlord. The real star of the film is the dialogue, which is sumptuously witty and sharp, the kind that spurs quoting wars among fans. Incredibly funny and at times even macabre, the critics weren’t keen on The Comedy of Terrors but the public was, doing excellent business upon its initial release. Today it remains a favorite among genre fans.
Moviesdailydead.com

Blu-ray Review: THE WRAITH (Vestron Video Collector’s Series)

Back when we did our Class of 1986 series years ago, one of the films that I decided to champion was The Wraith from writer/director Mike Marvin, which I hadn’t really seen discussed a whole lot amongst genre fans. Hopefully, that will now change with the brand new Vestron Blu-ray that came out last week, because if there’s any justice in this world, this horror/action hybrid will finally end up on more folks’ radars with this new release. It may not be the most original genre movie to come out of the ‘80s, but considering its stellar cast, incredible soundtrack, and a handful of mind-blowingly great driving sequences, The Wraith is very much a movie that should earn a rediscovery phase now.
MoviesTheHDRoom

Scream Factory Debuting ‘Alone in the Dark’ on Blu-ray

The 1982 cult classic Alone in the Dark will be making its long-awaited Blu-ray debut on September 14th, 2021. This Collectors’s Edition release comes courtesy of Scream Factory. It boasts a new 2K scan of the interpositive as well as a selection of all-new and legacy bonus features. Pre-order Alone...
MoviesComicBook

The Silence of the Lambs Hits 4K Blu-ray for Its 30th Anniversary

The Silence of the Lambs starring Jodie Foster as FBI agent Clarice Starling and Anthony Hopkins in his Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Hannibal Lecter, turns 30 this year. No milestone like this can be celebrated without a new Blu-ray release, which is why The Silence of the Lambs is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD edition from Kino Lorber.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

EVIL DEAD TRAP Now Available in 4K Scan from Unearthed Films

Evil Dead Trap is available August 24, 2021 as a brand new 4K scan restoration for blu-ray from Stephen Biro and Unearthed Films! Plus you can pre-order it right now!. PLOT: A TV station employee takes a camera crew out to an abandoned factory to investigate a purported snuff film that was made there, only to end up running for her life.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

BFI bows The Seventh Seal on 4K Ultra HD, plus Paramount has From Dusk Til Dawn coming on UHD, and more news & reviews

We’re wrapping up the week here at The Digital Bits with a trio of additional disc reviews and a bit more release news too. First up, those reviews... Tim kicks things off with a look at Jacques Tourneur’s 1964 horror-comedy classic The Comedy of Terrors, starring Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre. It’s coming to Blu-ray on 8/31 from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Night Drive’ review: Rideshare horror flirts with sci fi thriller

Night Drive is an ambitious addition to the expanding rideshare horror sub genre. Russell (AJ Bowen) is a driver whose life seems to have be going in the wrong direction. When he picks up a passenger named Charlotte (Sophie Dalah), he is offered a business opportunity that may change everything. But will he make it through the night?
MusicNME

Chvrches share new remixes featuring legendary horror director John Carpenter

Chvrches have teamed up with legendary horror film director John Carpenter for a series of remixes. Carpenter, who is known for horror classics including The Thing and Halloween, has done his own spin on the trio’s recent single ‘Good Girls‘ taken from their forthcoming album, ‘Screen Violence‘. Chvrches have also...
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two’ Blu-ray Review

Features the voices of: Jensen Ackles, Billy Burke, Josh Duhamel, Troy Baker, Naya Rivera, David Dastmalchian | Written by Tim Sheridan | Directed by Chris Palmer. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two picks up almost immediately after the teaser at the end of Part One. Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles; Supernatural, My Bloody Valentine) is under the spell of Poison Ivy (Katee Sackhoff; Night of the Animated Dead, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia) and Batman nowhere to be found. At least until Catwoman (Naya Rivera; At the Devil’s Door, Glee) intervenes.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

GREAT WHITE on DVD and Blu-ray on September 7th

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will release the action adventure thriller GREAT WHITE on DVD and Blu-ray on September 7, 2021. GREAT WHITE stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim...
MusicComicBook

John Carpenter Teams up With CHVRCHES for Remixed 7" Release

Filmmaker John Carpenter might not have directed a film in more than a decade, but his career is far from slowing, having released three full-length albums of original music, as well as having gone on multiple world tours. His most recent musical effort sees him partnering with the synth-pop band CHVRCHES, with Carpenter remixing their song "Good Girls," while CHVRCHES offered their own remix of his song "Turn the Bones." Both tracks will be available on a 7" that is due out December 10th, and is available to pre-order now through Sacred Bones Records. You can listen to the remixed tracks both above and below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy