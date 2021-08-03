Chinese PV Industry Brief: New heterojunction module factory in Jiangsu province
Heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production equipment supplier Maxwell Technology is planning to raise RMB2.3 billion (US$356 million) for a new HJT production base in Suzhou City, Jiangsu province. The Suzhou-based company hopes to raise a total RMB2.8 billion (US$433 million) with a private stock placement and said it will retain the balance, after the fab costs, for operating capital. Maxwell said the new fab will feature 40 PECVD (plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition) and PVD (physical vapor deposition) production lines which will generate annual sales revenue of RMB6 billion (US$928 million). The equipment supplier said the production base will take three years to build.www.pv-magazine.com
