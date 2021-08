If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Things were feeling bleak for the Red Sox heading into Wednesday’s game in Detroit. The sky wasn’t falling, but the calls that it was suddenly felt more plausible than any other point this season. It’s not fun suddenly feeling like the sky might be falling, and you’re looking for a jump back to reality. Enter: Eduardo Rodriguez. Coming off one of his worst outings in what has been a tough year, the southpaw came up huge in this one. You’d still like him to go a bit deeper than the five innings he tossed in this one, but he was dominant while he was in. Throw in three homers for the Red Sox, and they grabbed their first win after a five-game skid.