Social NFT platform DeFine has entered a strategic partnership with TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems in the world. DeFine is a social NFT platform for all creators such as artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates social interaction, engagement, and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. The project recently raised $5 million in strategic investments as part of a wider effort to onboard more companies to the NFT world.