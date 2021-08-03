Mercury raises USD 120 mln in Series B funding round
Mercury, a startup which offers banking services for startups, has raised USD 120 million during its Series B funding round, and is now valued at USD 1.62 billion. The round was led by Coatue, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, and Sapphire Ventures. Investors including Dylan Field, CEO at Figma, Mathilde Collins, CEO at Front, Akshay Kothari, COO at Notion, Jack Altman, CEO at Lattice, Hunter Walk and Satya Patel, Partners at Homebrew, and Elizabeth Yin, Partner at Hustle Fund had contributed too.thepaypers.com
