The City of Kalona is seeking nominations for their 9th Annual Community Awards. Residents are asked to nominate someone who they think has made a significant contribution to the City of Kalona in the past year. Those submitting nominations should include as much detail as possible to help in the selection process. All nominations should be sent to Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh at the city office, 511 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 213. Deadline for nominations is August 16th and the winner will be announced on Saturday, September 25th at the Kalona Fall Festival.