Submitted by Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy. As we coached over 20 people through the eight-week weight loss program this past February here at Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy, I kept hearing how good everyone felt. The eating plan was really an anti-inflammatory way of eating. We didn’t have any dairy or gluten for eight weeks. It was incredible what people learned about themselves once that was taken away and they eat more lean protein and lots of fiber. Skin was clearer, blood pressure improved, blood glucose improved, blood pressure dropped, people had improved sleep and energy, and joints felt so much better! It is science. Dairy and gluten are pro-inflammatory. That is very clear in the science, so no wonder we felt better.