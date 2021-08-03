Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bolt closes EUR 600 mln funding round; valuation exceeds EUR 4 bln

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolt has closed a EUR 600 million funding round, increasing Bolt’s valuation to more than EUR 4 billion. The funds will be used to boost Bolt’s new grocery delivery service, Bolt Market, and accelerate its expansion of existing mobility and delivery products. The funds were raised from a range of investors including Sequoia, Tekne, and Ghisallo, G Squared, D1 Capital, and Naya.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Restaurants#Bolt Market#Sequoia#Bolt Food#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Payments As A Service Global Market Study Reveal Explosive Growth Potential | Pineapple Payments, FIS, PayPal Holdings

The Global Payments As A Service(PaaS) Market study with 114+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Mastercard, Thales Group, Total System Services, Inc, Ingenico Group, Pineapple Payments, FIS, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Agilysys, Inc & Verifone.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Telecoms Market May See a Big Move | Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Vodafone Idea

Latest survey on Global Telecoms Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Telecoms. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Telecoms market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Nippon Telegraph?Tel, Vodafone Idea Limited, China Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, SK Telecom, Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, KT Corporation, AT&T, Advanced Info Service, KDDI, Softbank, Koryolink, SingTel, Chunghwa Telecom & China Unicom.
Businessthepaypers.com

Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

UK-based private equity asset manager Apis Partners has invested USD 32 million in DOKU, a digital payments company owned by Emtek Group, based in Indonesia. Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Having...
Businessaibusiness.com

Dataiku closes $400m Series E round, reaches $4.6bn valuation

DIY analytics startup Dataiku has closed a $400 million Series E funding round, led by Tiger Global. Among the company’s new investors were Insight Partners, Lightrock, and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel. Several existing investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Battery Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures also joined the round. The newly secured capital...
Businessthepaypers.com

BharatPe raises USD 370 mln in funding round

India-based fintech BharatPe had raised USD 370 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global, giving the company a valuation of USD 2.85 billion. The fund raising, which pushes BharatPe into the unicorn club, gives the company capital as it takes over distressed lender Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank with Centrum Financial Services to create a small finance bank.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Mercury raises USD 120 mln in Series B funding round

Mercury, a startup which offers banking services for startups, has raised USD 120 million during its Series B funding round, and is now valued at USD 1.62 billion. The round was led by Coatue, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, and Sapphire Ventures. Investors including Dylan Field, CEO at Figma, Mathilde Collins, CEO at Front, Akshay Kothari, COO at Notion, Jack Altman, CEO at Lattice, Hunter Walk and Satya Patel, Partners at Homebrew, and Elizabeth Yin, Partner at Hustle Fund had contributed too.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Ride-Hailing App Bolt Valued At Nearly $5B After Funding Round

Uber competitor Bolt is not putting all its eggs in its ride-sharing basket. Instead, the European company is using 600 million euros (nearly $713 million) generated in a recent funding round to bolster its new grocery delivery service, Bolt Market, the company announced on Monday (Aug. 2). Bolt Market will debut in 10 European countries over the next several months, including the Baltics and Central Europe, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia and Romania, the company said.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: August 2021

The euro was all over the place during the month of July, but as you can see, the last week was rather positive. That being said, I do anticipate that we are probably going to jump around between 1.18 and 1.20 over the next several weeks. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to pay close attention to the interest rate differential between Germany and the United States. As things stand right now, that does favor the United States, but there are also some other things to pay close attention to as well.
Businessthepaypers.com

Solarisbank raises EUR 190 mln in Series D and joins forces with Contis

Solarisbank, the European Banking-as-a-Service platform, has raised EUR 190 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round, valuing the company at EUR 1.4 billion. The round was led by Decisive Capital Management, with support from growth investors, including Pathway Capital Management, CNP (Groupe Frère) and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Existing investors led by yabeo Capital, alongside BBVA, Vulcan Capital and HV Capital, also participated in the round with significant additional investments.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Worldtelecoms.com

Eurobites: Telecom Italia orchestrates quantum comms demo at G20

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Paramount+ streaming service heading for Sky platforms; Saudi Telecom Company’s Q2 impresses; Virgin Media slide-tackles BT and Sky over TV soccer coverage. Telecom Italia (TIM) and its international services arm, Sparkle, have been carrying out what they say is the first public demonstration of...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Look Threatened

The euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains again as we approached the 1.19 handle. As this market shows, it looks as if the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA both are sitting just above and causing quite a bit of resistance, so I think at this point we are more likely than not to see a little bit of a selloff. Granted, you could make an argument that there is a little bit of a bullish flag being formed, but we would need to close above both of those moving averages in order to get towards the 1.20 handle.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Online Banking Market Future Growth Outlook | Oracle, Temenos, EdgeVerve Systems

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Online Banking covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Online Banking explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Fiserv, Inc, Capital Banking Solutions, ACI Worldwide, Cor Financial Solutions Ltd, Rockall Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Corporation, Temenos Group AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited & Microsoft Corporation.
Retaildailyforex.com

EUR/USD Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 1.1900

Set a buy-stop at 1.1907 and a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a sell-stop at 1.1825 and a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900. The EUR/USD price retreated slightly as the COVID-19 situation in the US continued to worsen. The pair declined to 1.1868, which was slightly below last week’s high of 1.1900.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Could Target 1.1789

The 55– hour simple moving average provided resistance for the EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency declined by 32 pips or 0.27% against the US Dollar during Thursday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower...
Businessdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Performance Stabilized

It settled around the level of 1.1872 at the time of writing the analysis, which is a very boring performance for forex investors. The reason for this performance is the preference of investors and markets until the announcement of numbers US jobs on Friday to clarify the performance of the most important elements moving the policy of the US Federal Reserve, the labor market, along with inflation levels. The improvement in numbers will be positive for the dollar, as expectations of the imminent date of the US central bank's policy tightening will increase.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Could Edge Lower

On Tuesday, the common European currency declined by 36 pips or 0.30% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 55– and 100– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Likely To Maintain Channel

During the first half of Monday’s trading session, the common European currency surged by 35 pips or 0.30% against the US Dollar. However, the EUR/USD pair surrendered the earlier gains by the end of Monday’s session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/AUD

We’ve got a heavy schedule of business sentiment updates from Asia and Europe, making the price action in EUR/AUD one to watch for a potential short-term setup. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at AUD/JPY after the RBA event, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!

Comments / 0

Community Policy