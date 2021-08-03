Bolt closes EUR 600 mln funding round; valuation exceeds EUR 4 bln

The euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains again as we approached the 1.19 handle. As this market shows, it looks as if the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA both are sitting just above and causing quite a bit of resistance, so I think at this point we are more likely than not to see a little bit of a selloff. Granted, you could make an argument that there is a little bit of a bullish flag being formed, but we would need to close above both of those moving averages in order to get towards the 1.20 handle.