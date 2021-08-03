Vergil Ortiz picks winners for Pacquiao-Spence, Fury-Wilder 3
In this conversation with Fight Hub TV, rising welterweight Vergil Ortiz talks about some of boxing’s most anticipated fights on the schedule, including a welterweight showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence to go along with the pending third fight between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. And with recent news breaking that Canelo Alvarez won’t be unifying titles with Caleb Plant, Ortiz says he might be even more excited to see Alvarez take on Dmitry Bivol.www.badlefthook.com
