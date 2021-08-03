Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Panel Conversation on Civic Engagement and Leadership, Community Infrastructure, & Social Justice

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24p4gJ_0bGGxm0x00

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 3, 2021) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James invites the public to join the city and Florida International University’s (FIU) Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership for a conversation about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure and social justice. This free, live webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 9:30 a.m. Speakers will include:

  • Opening Remarks: Agatha Caraballo, Director, Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership
  • Welcoming Remarks: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach
  • Moderator: Dr. Philip C. Harris, DBA, Assistant to the City Administrator
  • Frank Hayden, Director, Office of Economic Opportunity
  • Jennifer Ferriol, Director of Housing and Community Development
  • Josh McDermott, Director of Public Works
  • Leah Rockwell, CPRE, Director of Parks and Recreation
  • Lisa R. Hathaway, Library Director
  • Sybille Welter, Administrator of Public Art and Culture

Registration is required. Click here to RSVP!

The panel conversation is a part of the Civic Leadership and Service Series (CLASS), which is hosted by the Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership in the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs at FIU. CLASS offers engaging discussions with public service leaders about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure, and social justice.

Co-sponsors include the FIU Department of Public Policy and Administration, the National Forum for Black Public Administrations South Florida Chapter, and the International City/County Management Association at FIU.

Comments / 0

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

50
Followers
304
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Civic Engagement#Social Justice#Fiu#Dba#City#Cpre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy