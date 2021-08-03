Panel Conversation on Civic Engagement and Leadership, Community Infrastructure, & Social Justice

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 3, 2021) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James invites the public to join the city and Florida International University’s (FIU) Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership for a conversation about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure and social justice. This free, live webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 9:30 a.m. Speakers will include:

Opening Remarks: Agatha Caraballo, Director, Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership

Director, Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership Welcoming Remarks: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach

City of West Palm Beach Moderator: Dr. Philip C. Harris, DBA, Assistant to the City Administrator

Assistant to the City Administrator Frank Hayden, Director, Office of Economic Opportunity

Director, Office of Economic Opportunity Jennifer Ferriol, Director of Housing and Community Development

Director of Housing and Community Development Josh McDermott, Director of Public Works

Director of Public Works Leah Rockwell, CPRE, Director of Parks and Recreation

CPRE, Director of Parks and Recreation Lisa R. Hathaway, Library Director

Library Director Sybille Welter, Administrator of Public Art and Culture

Registration is required. Click here to RSVP!

The panel conversation is a part of the Civic Leadership and Service Series (CLASS), which is hosted by the Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership in the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs at FIU. CLASS offers engaging discussions with public service leaders about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure, and social justice.

Co-sponsors include the FIU Department of Public Policy and Administration, the National Forum for Black Public Administrations South Florida Chapter, and the International City/County Management Association at FIU.