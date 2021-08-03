Panel Conversation on Civic Engagement and Leadership, Community Infrastructure, & Social Justice
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 3, 2021) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James invites the public to join the city and Florida International University’s (FIU) Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership for a conversation about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure and social justice. This free, live webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 9:30 a.m. Speakers will include:
- Opening Remarks: Agatha Caraballo, Director, Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership
- Welcoming Remarks: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach
- Moderator: Dr. Philip C. Harris, DBA, Assistant to the City Administrator
- Frank Hayden, Director, Office of Economic Opportunity
- Jennifer Ferriol, Director of Housing and Community Development
- Josh McDermott, Director of Public Works
- Leah Rockwell, CPRE, Director of Parks and Recreation
- Lisa R. Hathaway, Library Director
- Sybille Welter, Administrator of Public Art and Culture
Registration is required. Click here to RSVP!
The panel conversation is a part of the Civic Leadership and Service Series (CLASS), which is hosted by the Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership in the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs at FIU. CLASS offers engaging discussions with public service leaders about civic engagement and leadership, community infrastructure, and social justice.
Co-sponsors include the FIU Department of Public Policy and Administration, the National Forum for Black Public Administrations South Florida Chapter, and the International City/County Management Association at FIU.
Comments / 0